Hawks offense struggles in opening round CRC Tournament action

SHELBY-On Hampton’s first seven positions down the court in Saturday’s opening boys’ game of the Crossroads Conference Tournament at Shelby-RC High School, the Hawks turned the ball over.

That pretty much set the tone for the rest of the day for Hampton as the No. 7 seed Giltner Hornets cruised to an easy 40-11 win.

Hampton opened the game on a 14 minute, 18 second scoring drought and trailed 18-3 at the break.

That drought was broken by Jake Arndt who got a 3-point shot to fall to cut the Hornets lead to 16-3.

It didn’t get any better in the second half for the Hawks as they were held scoreless in the third quarter and did not get their first points of the second half until there was 5:26 to play in the game. That was another scoring drought of 12 minutes and 18 seconds.

Giltner only led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, but Hampton’s inability to protect the basketball led to nine first quarter turnovers and just four shots from the field.

Hampton finished 4 of 30 from the field and just 1 of 14 on 3-point shots. They were led in scoring by senior Jake Arndt with five and freshman Eli Arndt with four points.