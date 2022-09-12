Hawks offense held to 141 yards by Sterling in 32-12 loss

HAMPTON – The Sterling Jets opened a 24-0 lead over the Hampton Hawks in the second quarter and cruised to the 32-12 win in six-man football Friday night.

The Jets used a combination of scoring runs and a TD pass to take the early advantage over the Hawks.

Sterling got a 9-yard toss from Grant Lampka to Colin Wambold to open the scoring and before the first 10 minutes clicked off the clock they added an Andrew Harms run covering 31 yards.

The lead grew to 24-0 when Jesus Gonzalez went in from 5 yards out in the second quarter.

The Hawks’ Jack Bullis, a freshman, added the first of his two back-to-back touchdown runs late in the second quarter covering 17 yards and he also accounted for the only score of the third quarter on a 4-yard run that cut the Jets’ lead to 24-12 at the time.

Sterling got a 2-yard Gonzalez run in the fourth for some insurance.

Hampton finished with 4 yards passing and 137 on the ground. Bullis was charted with 18 carries for 80 yards.

Bullis had one reception for 9 yards and Evan Pankoke had one that went backwards for minus-five.

Hampton fumbled the ball seven times and lost four.

On defense, Pankoke made 11 tackles which included two for loss; Bullis and sophomore Bryce Joseph finished with nine stops each. Pankoke recovered one Jet fumble.

Hampton (1-2) heads to Elba (0-3) on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Sterling (3-0) 16 8 0 8-32

Hampton (1-2) 0 6 6 0-12

First Quarter

S - Grant Lempka 9-yard pass from Colin Wambold. (Carson McAuliffe PAT)

S - Andrew Harms 31-yard run (McAuliffe PAT)

Second Quarter

S - Jesus Gonzalez 5-yard run. (McAuliffe PAT)

H - Jack Bullis 17-yard run. (PAT failed)

Third Quarter

H - Jack Bullis 4-yard run. (PAT failed)

Fourth Quarter

S - Gonzalez 2-yard run. (McAuliffe PAT)