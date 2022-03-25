Hawks, Mustangs, T-Wolf boys and girls get together for track

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Last week Hampton, Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction got their 2022 Ttack and field season started indoors.

On Friday, a few days later than normally scheduled, all three teams were on the track at McCool Junction as the Mustangs hosted a triangular. The three teams were originally schedule to get together on Wednesday, but afternoon temperatures that day were barely above the freezing mark.

Team scores were not available, but the Mustangs had a solid day as they captured first place in 13 of the 17 events contested.

Senior Isaac Stark won three field events. He was first in the high jump with a mark of 6-0, took the triple jump as well (no distance available) and won the long jump with a mark of 19-9.

Also recording three wins for the Mustangs was Doniphan Bandt with a top distance in the discus of 114-07. He won the 110 meter high hurdles (18.83) and the 300 hurdles with a clocking of 46.14.

In the middle and distance races, Jake Brugger came in first in both the 800 (2:19.08) and the 3200 (11:13.30).

In the pole vault, Lucas Beversdorf won with a mark of 11-0, Trent Neville won the 400 (54.63) and Ryland Garretson took the sprints with a time of 11.41 in the 100 and 24.39 in the 200.

The McCool Junction 4x400 relay also won with a time of 4:00.70 and the 4x100 also took the top spot with a clocking of 49.86.

The Exeter-Milligan boys only winner was Marcus Krupicka in the shot put with a throw of 37-9 ½.

Hampton had two wins. The 4x800 relay crossed the line in first place with a time of 10:55.29. The Hawks’ Kash Majors was a winner in the 1600 with a time of 5:33.21.

All three teams will be in Friend on Tuesday to compete in the Turkey Creek Relays which get underway at 10 a.m.

Top three finishes in all 17 events.

100-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 11.41, 2.Trent Neville, MCJ 12.18, 3.Adrain Schoofs, EM 12.25

200-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 24.39, 2.Trent Neville, MCJ 25.64, 3.Marcus Krupicka, EM 25.89

400-1.Trent Neville, MCJ 54.63, 2.Jameson Doyle, HAM 62.39, 3.Dawson Staskal, EM 64.72

800-1.Jake Brugger, MCJ 2:19.08, 2.Trenton Orlando, MCJ 2:19.78, 3.Luke Brugger, MCJ 2:22.84.

1600-1.Kash Majors, HAM 5:33.21, 2.Jayden Fuerer, MCJ 5:34.02, 3.Joey Pederson, MCJ 5:54.78

3200-1.Jake Brugger, MCJ 11:13.3, 2.Luke Brugger, MCJ 11:43.40, 3. Eli Arndt, HAM 11:52.03

110 HH-1.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 18.83, 2.Tyler Due, EM 20-19, 3.Bryce Joseph, HAM 20-93.

300 IH-1.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 46.14, 2.Tyler Due, EM 48.63, 3.Kash Majerus, HAM 49.63

4x100-1.McCool JCT 49.86, 2.Hampton 50.38, 3. McCool B 58.63

4x400-1.McCool JCT A 4:00.70, 2. McCool JCT B 4:156.98, 3. McCool JCT C 4:21.71

4x800-1. Hampton 10:55.29, 2. McCool JCT 11:37.52

High Jump-1.Isaac Stark, MCJ 6-0, 2.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 5-10, 3.Marcus Krupicka, EM 5-6

Long Jump-1.Isaac Stark, MCJ 19-9, 2.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 18.0 ¾, 3.Draven Payne, EM 17-6 ¼

Triple Jump-No distances available

Shot Out-1.Marcus Krupicka, EM 37-9 ½, 2.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 37-3 ½, 3.Corbin Stump, HAM 32-7

Discus-1.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 114-7, 2.Mavans Krupicka, EM 107-09, 3.Andrew Vavra, EM 97-6.

Pole Vault-1.Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ 11-0, 2.Tyler Due, EM 11-0, 3.Trenton Orlando, MCJ 9-6.