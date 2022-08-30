Hawks get past Mustangs and Tigers at East Butler Tri

BRAINARD – The East Butler Tigers hosted an all Crossroads Conference volleyball triangular on Tuesday night.

The McCool Junction Mustangs and the Hampton Hawks joined the Tigers in prep action at East Butler High School.

In the first match of the night it was the host Tigers with a two set sweep of the Mustangs by the scores of 25-9 and 25-16.

Hampton also took the match against the Mustangs in two sets by the scores of 25-14 and 25-16.

In the final match of the night, Hampton held off a furious run by the Tigers for the 25-22, 22-25 and 25-23 win to move to 3-2 on the season.

Hampton 2 McCool Junction 0

The first set was anyone’s for the taking and the Hawks did just that.

Hampton wavered between a two and three point lead, but broke away with back-to-back kills from Lillian Dose and two service aces from Shayna Klute to open a 12-6 lead.

McCool Junction got back to within four points at 12-8 as McKenna Yates had one of her team-high six kills.

Kills from junior Nevaeh Lukassen opened the Hawks margin to 15-9 and an ace serve from Dose made it 18-9.

Hampton continued to stretch the lead as Raegan Hansen powered home a winner and added an ace to make it 20-10.

Hampton closed out the set with a pair of MCJ errors.

The second set was much like the first as the two teams were tied at 8-8 before McCool Junction established a two-point lead at 10-8.

Hampton then went on a 9-3 run and took the momentum from the Mustangs opening a 17-13 lead.

A kill from sophomore and three aces serves by sophomore Gavin Gilmore put the Hawks within 24-14 and they closed out the match on a kill from Dose.

Hampton finished the match with 20 kills as Dose and Gilmore had six each, while Lukassen chipped in with four.

The Hawks serve games was also strong as they finished with 10 aces.

McCool Junction had just 10 team kills with Yates the leader at six and Shelby Bandt with four.

The Mustangs managed two aces, one each from Yates and Josey Vodicka.

East Butler 2 McCool Junction 0

The East Butler Tigers established momentum immediately as senior Kate Rathjen had three aces in the first six points and another senior Carynn Bongers had two kills and an ace block to help the Tigers open a commanding 7-0 lead.

The McCool Junction Mustangs made it 7-2 on back-to-back hitting errors by the Tigers, but McCool Junction head coach Dave Stahr was forced to use his second time out with East Butler up 14-3.

The Mustangs could get nothing going and after a point had several momentum crushing serves go into the net.

East Butler went on to win 25-9 with the Mustangs getting no closer than 19-9.

The second set appeared to be much the same as East Butler went up 7-2 and 10-5 before the Mustangs used a 5-0 run to pull even at 10-10/

In that run Shelby Bandt had an ace block and junior McKenna Yates had one of the Mustangs three ace serves. She would finish with two and libero Bri Stutzman would record the other.

After East Butler head coach Brian Hermelbracht used his first time out, his team responded with a 3-0 run and Stahr tried to slow the Tigers momentum as he asked for a stoppage in play.

McCool Junction never got closer than three points at 18-15 as the Tigers closed on a 7-1 run.

East Butler recorded 15 kills as Katie Haney led the way with four and picking up three each was Lindsey Prochaska, Madison DeWitt and Bongers. The Tigers also hammered eight ace serves with three each from Haney and Rathjen.

McCool Junction had just four kills and three aces. The team also got ace blocks from Josey Vodicka and Bandt. Yates had three of the team’s four kills.

Hampton 2 East Butler 1

Hampton was on the verge of closing out the East Butler Tigers as they took a 24-18 lead in the third set.

The two teams had split the first two sets by the identical scores of 25-22.

Both teams had built four point leads in the third set with East Butler up 12-8 and Hampton 17-13.

The Hawks hammered 24 kills in the win as Gilmore led the way with nine and Lukassen added seven and Dose recorded five.

East Butler also finished with 24 kills with nine of those in the final set.

Both team’s had strong nights at the service line as the Hawks finished with six aces (Dose, Lukassen 2) and East Butler had five with two from each Sydney Pernicek and Rathjen.

East Butler used a Hampton wide serve to trim the Hawks lead to 24-19 and back-to-back kills from DeWitt made it 24-22.

A miscommunication on the Hawks made it 24-23.

Both teams traded back and forth returns and Dose put the match away with a kill the Tigers could not keep in play.

Hampton will host BDS and Exeter-Milligan on Thursday, while the Mustangs host Nebraska Lutheran and Sutton.