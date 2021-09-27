Hawks find the going tough in their volleyball invite

HAMPTON – The Class C-1, No. 1 Clarkson-Leigh Patriots topped both Silver Lake (11-6) 2-0 and they also defeated D-1 No. 1 Mead (17-2) 2-0 in pool action.

On the other side of the bracket Red Cloud defeated Hampton 2-1 by the scores of 24-26, 25-21 and 25-20, and in the matchup between the Hawks and the Deshler Dragons, Deshler won in a sweep 25-12 and 25-16.

Hampton met up with Silver Lake and the Mustangs were 2-0 winners by the scores of 25-20 and 25-16.

Hampton’s record dips to 6-13 on the year and they will travel to Fullerton tonight.

Red Cloud 2, Hampton 1

Hampton took a 1-0 lead with a hard fought 26-24 win in the first set, but the Red Cloud Warriors won the next two.

The Hawks recorded 17 team kills with Lillian Dose and Kylie Mersch combining for 13 of the 17 winners. Does was 16 of 20 with seven kills and Mersch finished 25 of 31 with six kills. Dose also had two blocks to lead the Hawks.

Shayna Klute had seven set assists on 26 of 26 chances, while Mersch had four assists and Dose two. Senior Zaya Stuart led the team with 14 digs, Shae Kingery added 13 and Kaylei Joseph chipped in with 12.

Deshler 2, Hampton 0