Hawks find the going tough in their volleyball invite

HAMPTON – The Class C-1, No. 1 Clarkson-Leigh Patriots topped both Silver Lake (11-6) 2-0 and they also defeated D-1 No. 1 Mead (17-2) 2-0 in pool action.
On the other side of the bracket Red Cloud defeated Hampton 2-1 by the scores of 24-26, 25-21 and 25-20, and in the matchup between the Hawks and the Deshler Dragons, Deshler won in a sweep 25-12 and 25-16.
Hampton met up with Silver Lake and the Mustangs were 2-0 winners by the scores of 25-20 and 25-16.
Hampton’s record dips to 6-13 on the year and they will travel to Fullerton tonight.
Red Cloud 2, Hampton 1
Hampton took a 1-0 lead with a hard fought 26-24 win in the first set, but the Red Cloud Warriors won the next two.
The Hawks recorded 17 team kills with Lillian Dose and Kylie Mersch combining for 13 of the 17 winners. Does was 16 of 20 with seven kills and Mersch finished 25 of 31 with six kills. Dose also had two blocks to lead the Hawks.
Shayna Klute had seven set assists on 26 of 26 chances, while Mersch had four assists and Dose two. Senior Zaya Stuart led the team with 14 digs, Shae Kingery added 13 and Kaylei Joseph chipped in with 12.
Deshler 2, Hampton 0
Hampton got off to a slow start against the Dragons and could never recover. They were swept in two quick games.
Mersch was 23 of 28 with six kills and Nevaeh Lukassen had three kills on 3 of 3 attacks.
Kingery and Stuart led the way on defense with 12 and 10 digs respectively and Kingery also led the team with four set assists on 13 of 14 setting. Shayna Klute had three assists on 9 of 9 setting.
Lukassen had two aces serves and scored three points on 5 of 5 serving.
Silver Lake 2, Hampton 0
The Hawks hung tough in the first set but dropped a 25-20 final.
The Mustangs with an 11-6 record pulled away for the nine-point win in the final set.
Hampton managed just five kills as Mersch, Kingery and Lukassen all had two kills. Both Mersch and Lillian Dose finished with two ace serves and Shayna Klute had three assists on 7 of 8 serves.
Kingery had 10 digs, Mersch eight and Stuart six.