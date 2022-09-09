Hawks drop two against Longhorns, Hornets

GILTNER – The Hampton Hawks fell to 3-6 on the season after dropping both matches at the Giltner tri Thursday, coming up short in consecutive sets against the host Hornets and the Dorchester Longhorns.

Giltner 2, Hampton 0

Giltner seized early control of the match with a decisive 25-7 win in the opening set. Hampton played much better in the second set but was unable to pull out a win, dropping a 25-22 decision.

The Hawks finished with just eight kills for the match with five coming from Gavin Gilmore. Lillian Dose added a pair of winners and Shae Kingery notched one to round out the offensive output.

At the service line, Raegan Hansen and Shayna Klute each crushed one ace as the Hawks finished with two for the match. Hansen also led the team with five assists followed by one from Klute.

Dose recorded a team-high eight digs, Gilmore added seven and Klute and Kingery tallied four apiece.

Dorchester 2, Hampton 0

The Hawks battled the Longhorns to the wire in both sets of an evenly matched affair but could not come up with the points necessary at the end to pull out either set in a 26-24, 25-21 loss.

Gilmore whacked five kills and Dose added four winners as the duo combined for nine of the Hawks’ 12 kills. One winner each went to Sophie Schulze, Brooke Lubke and Kingery.

Hansen and Kingery combined for all four Hampton aces with two apiece, while Hansen was a perfect 18 for 18 on set attempts with nine assists and Klute added five.

Kingery paced the Hawks with 12 digs, followed by seven from Hansen and Klute’s five. Hansen and Nevaeh Lukassen led the Hampton effort at net with one block each.