Hawks down Kenesaw in four for season’s sixth win

HAMPTON – In the team’s final match before its home invite Saturday, the Hampton Hawks improved their record to 6-10 with a 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 29-27 win in four sets over the Kenesaw Blue Devils.

Gavin Gilmore connected on 35 of 41 swings and hammered 13 kills to pace the Hawks’ attack, followed by 11 kills from Lillian Dose as the senior converted 39 of 43 swings. Nevaeh Lukassen notched seven winners and Sophia Schulze added three on seven swings.

Raegan Hansen and Shae Kingery rounded out the Hampton offense with a pair of kills each.

At the service line, Shayna Klute crushed six aces and Gilmore added three as the duo combined for nine of the team’s 11 aces. The others went to Kingery and Lukassen. At the net, Hansen and Schulze collected the team’s only blocks.

Kingery anchored Hampton defensively as the junior racked up 31 digs, while Hansen and Dose added 13 apiece. Gilmore and Klute also notched double-digit digs with 11 and 10, respectively.

Hansen recorded 29 of Hampton’s 33 assists, while the other four went to Kingery.

The Hawks are back in action Saturday for their host invite.