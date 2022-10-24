Hawks come up short at Stuart, to face Red Cloud in D6 opener

STUART – The Hawks were in Friday night’s D6-2 district clash at Stuart until the end.

The Stuart Broncos used a 14-6 scoring edge in the second half to pull away for the 29-12 win over the Hampton Hawks, but Hampton’s final 5-3 record earned them a seat at the D6 state playoff table as a No. 13 seed.

Hampton will travel to No. 4 Red Cloud on Friday night to take on the 7-1 Warriors with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Hampton struck first when junior Evan Pankoke picked off a Kayde Ramm pass and returned it 60 yards to put the Hawks on top 6-0.

A 1-yard run by Stuart’s Simon Addison put the hosts on top 7-6 and Stuart extended their lead to 15-6 when Ramm found Addison on a 7- yard pitch and catch.

Stuart’s Will Paxton, a junior, finished with 17 carries for 222 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown run of 44 yards which salted away the win for the Broncos.

Hampton’s Jack Bullis led the Hawks’ ground game with 22 rushes for 131 yards, while Pankoke added 86. Hampton finished with 208 on the ground and 74 yards through the air.

Stuart had 261 rushing and 171 passing for 432 yards . Ramm was 6 of 12 with two interceptions and two scores.

Stuart was on top 22-6 following a Ramm pass that covered 12 yards to Paxton, but Pankoke kept the Hawks district title hopes alive with a 3-yard run to make it 22-12.

Hampton completed 4 of 10 passes for 74 yards with Bullis the leading receiver with one catch for 52 yards.

On defense Bryce Joseph was the workhorse with 15 tackles and both Pankoke and Wyatt Dose finished with nine each. Sophomore Kash Majerus chipped in eight.

Hampton and Red Cloud will kickoff the first round of the D6 state playoffs at 6 p.m. kickoff in what will be the Hawks first trip to state since 2010 when they were playing D2 football.

Hampton (5-4) 6 0 0 6-12

Stuart (5-4) 7 8 0 14-27

First Quarter

H: Evan Pankoke 60-yd interception return (Kick Failed)

S: Simon Addison 1-yd run (Kayde Ramm pass to Addison)

Second Quarter

S: Addison 70-yd pass from Ramm (Ramm Kick)

Fourth Quarter

S: Ben Paxton 12-yd pass from Ramm (Ramm Kick)

H: Pankoke 3-yd run (Kick Failed)

S: Paxton 44-yd run (Kick Failed)