Hawks climb to within one game of .500 with win at College View

LINCOLN – After Thursday night’s 42-37 win at College View in girls’ non-conference hoops action, the Hampton Hawks are within one game of the .500 mark with a 6-7 record.

Hampton and College View were deadlocked in pretty much a stalemate with the Hawks leading at the break 16-15. Hampton used a 13-9 third quarter scoring advantage in the third quarter to get the separation they needed as the two teams each scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Hampton senior Lillian Dose led the team in scoring with 19 points while junior Nevaeh Lukassen added 14 points, six rebounds and five steals.

No team scoring was available for College View who fell to 3-7 on the season.

Hampton was tabbed the No. 7 seed when the Crossroads Conference Tournament brackets were released on Thursday and will open with No. 10 East Butler next Saturday at York College at 5:30 p.m.

Hampton (6-7) 8 8 13 13-42

College View (3-7) 8 7 9 13-37