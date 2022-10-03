Hawks climb over .500 with 78-7 rout of Santee

HAMPTON – Hampton struck early and often against Santee on Friday night, racing out to a 30-0 lead after one quarter. By halftime, it was 58-7 and the Hawks cruised from there, rolling to a 78-7 win to move over .500 on the season.

The Hawks did not attempt a pass all game, but they did run 19 times for 316 yards (16.3 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns.

Jack Bullis led the way with 164 yards and five scores on just seven touches for a whopping 23.4 yards per carry. Behind him, Bryce Joseph notched 84 yards on three totes and Evan Pankoke pounded the rock three times for 44 yards. Both players found the end zone twice.

Defensively, Hampton forced seven Santee turnovers. Bullis, Joseph and Eli Arndt all picked the ball off once; Joseph ran his back 32 yards for a touchdown and Arndt returned his 16 yards for a pick-six.

Pankoke and Joseph each forced a fumble, while Tyler Mollevik jarred the ball loose twice. All four times, the Hawks pounced on the ball for a turnover.

Joseph and Bullis led Hampton with 15 and 10 tackles, respectively, while Edward Van Landingham collected three of the Hawks’ 10 sacks.