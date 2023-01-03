Hawks can’t hang with Kenesaw in 70-31 loss

KENESAW – The Hampton Hawks earned their ticket to the Kenesaw Holiday Tournament finals on Thursday, but Friday the Kenesaw Blue Devils established control of the championship game early and never let go in the 70-31 win.

The loss drops the Hampton boys to 3-6 on the season while the Blue Devils improve to 5-3.

Kenesaw had four players in double figures as they shot 51% from the field (30-59) and were 3 of 13 on 3-point shots.

Leading the Kenesaw scoring was junior Blake Steer with 14. He was 7 of 9 from the field, senior Lane Kelley added 13 and both junior Jack Ryan and sophomore Jravin Suck had 11 points.

Kenesaw was 7 of 9 at the free throw line and had 36 rebounds with senior Taten Uden the team leader with eight. The Blue Devils had eight team assists and six steals.

No team or individual results were available for the Hampton Hawks.

Hampton will host the High Plains Storm on Thursday night in CRC action.

Hampton (3-6) 9 7 6 9-31

Kenesaw (5-3) 22 15 17 16-70