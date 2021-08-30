Hawks beat Palmer, trip over Axtell and Loomis in volleyball

AXTELL – After sweeping past the Palmer Tigers in the opening game of the Axtell Invite on Saturday, Hampton dropped back-to-back games to Axtell and Loomis.
Hampton defeated Palmer 25-18 and 25-16, but in their second game Axtell won in a sweep 25-9 and 25-15.
In their final match, the Hawks pushed Loomis to three sets before falling 25-18, 12-25 and 23-25.
Hampton (1-2) is back in action today when they host both McCool Junction and East Butler.
Hampton 2, Palmer 0
The Hawks were led by senior Zaya Stuart with six kills and Nevaeh Lukassen with four.
Senior Kylie Mersch was 9 of 10 serving with two aces and eight points, while Lillian Dose was charted with six ace serves on 13 of 16 serving and 10 points.
Hampton’s Mersch was also 21 of 21 setting with eight assists while Shae Kingery was 20 of 22 with four assists.
On defense, Kaylei Joseph had six digs, Kingery five and Mersch four. The team’s only ace block was credited to Brooke Lubke.
Axtell 2, Hampton 0
Hampton managed just nine kills in the match. Mersch led the way with four and was also 16 of 16 setting with three assists.
Dose had three kills, was 4 of 6 serving and she added two digs and two ace blocks.
Kingery was 7 of 8 serving with a team best two aces and five points and she was 12 of 14 setting with four assists.
Joseph led the defense with six digs and Shayna Klute chipped in with five.
Loomis 2, Hampton 1
Mersch had double figures in kills with 10 on 17 of 21 attacks and she was also 10 of 10 serving with two aces.
Mersch led the team in setting going 23 of 23 with three assists and she added seven digs.
Kingery was 31 of 32 setting with 13 assists, was 11 of 13 serving and also scooped up 12 digs.
Stuart had eight kills, was 7 of 7 serving and added five digs.
Joseph was the leader in digs with 16 to go with her 11 of 11 at the service line. Lukassen was also perfect at the service line with 13 of 13 to go with three kills.