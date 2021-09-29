Hawks battle Fullerton to the end in volleyball

FULLERTON – The Hampton Hawks had a rough weekend with an 0-3 record at their own invite.

On Tuesday night things didn’t get any easier for the Hawks as they traveled to Class C2 No. 9 Fullerton.

Hampton jumped out to a 1-0 lead winning the first set 25-19, but dropping the next two 25-17 and 25-18, before forcing a fifth set with a 25-17 win in the fourth game.

Hampton’s upset bid came up a little short as they lost the final set in a close one 15-12.

Senior Kylie Mersch had a strong outing with 13 kills on 37 of 40 attacks and she also had three aces and was 24 of 26 setting with eight assists. She also picked up 12 digs and recorded two ace blocks.

Senior Zaya Stuart had seven kills, seven ace serves on 23 of 26 chances and she scored 17 points. She also had seven digs to help the Hawks on defense.

Leading the way with 25 digs was Kaylei Joseph, Shae Kingery had 16 digs and was 22 of 22 setting with six assists and Jenna Hansen had three ace blocks.

Lillian Dose was 16 of 18 serving with five aces and the Hawks as a team had 19 ace serves.

Hampton is 6-14 on the season and will host the Red Cloud Warriors tonight at 5 p.m.