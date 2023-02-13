By News-Times staff
GILTNER – The Hampton Hawks will take some momentum into their first round subdistrict game tonight after scoring the 44-25 win at Giltner on Friday night in girls CRC conference action.
Hampton (9-13) will take on Nebraska Lutheran (9-11) at 7:15 p.m.
The Hawks got out of the gates quickly, opening a 10-3 lead at the end of the first eight minutes and extended the cushion to 22-10 at the break.
Hampton didn’t let down as they won the second half 22-15 to account for the 19-point win.
In scoring, senior Lillian Dose posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. She also dished out five assists and recorded four steals.
Junior Nevaeh Lukassen added 14 points and had five rebounds, while Gavin Gilmore put up eight counters and pulled down 14 rebounds.
Hampton recorded eight steals, 46 rebounds and 15 assists.
Hampton (9-13) 10 12 13 9-44
Giltner (1-18) 3 7 11 4-25
