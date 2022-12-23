Hawk girls can’t hang with Meridian

DAYKIN – The Hampton Hawks hit the road on Tuesday night for a CRC girls basketball matchup with the Meridian Mustangs. The hosts raced out to a 13-4 lead after eight minutes, more than enough cushion as Meridian rolled to a 56-23 win.

It was a tale of two completely different offensive tapes, as Meridian shot 45% from the floor (24 of 53) and 3 of 7 from beyond the arc. Hampton, by comparison, turned in a paltry 19% shooting performance. The Hawks connected on just 8 of 43 shots from the floor, and they were 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

Neither side was particularly efficient from the charity strip; the Mustangs hit on 5 of 14 free throws (36%) compared to 6 of 21 (29%) for Hampton.

Senior Lillian Dose poured in a game-high 16 points for Hampton on 6 of 11 shooting, but she got no help from her teammates as everyone else combined to shoot 2 of 32 from the floor. Sophomore Gavin Gilmore tallied three points for the Hawks, while Raegan Hansen and Shae Kingery closed out the scoring with two apiece.

Jaylee Sobotka paced Meridian with 11 points, while Taelyn Filipi added 10 and Ana Dimas notched nine.

The Mustangs held a 37-32 edge on the glass behind 10 rebounds apiece from Sobotka and Jaslyn Ward. Nevaeh Lukassen led the Hawks with seven boards, followed by six each from Dose and Gilmore and five from Kingery.

Lukassen and Kingery both notched a pair of steals in the loss. Hampton fell to 2-5 on the season and will return to the hardwood for the Kenesaw holiday tournament Dec. 29 and 30.