Hawk boys win, girls come up just shy in holiday hoops

KENESAW – With the NSAA’s five-day moratorium in the books, the Hampton Hawks returned to the basketball court for the first round of the Kenesaw holiday tournament Thursday.

The Hampton boys jumped out to an early 12-10 lead over Harvard and extended its cushion to 17-12 at intermission. Coming out of the break, the Hawks rattled off a 16-11 run in the third quarter to carry a double-digit lead into the final stanza.

Harvard mounted a comeback bid with a 15-12 advantage over the final eight minutes, but it was too little too late to alter the final outcome as the Hawks moved to 3-5 with a 45-38 victory. Team and individual stats for Hampton were not available

Kenesaw 46, Hampton 45

The Hampton girls built a 12-9 lead after eight minutes, but host Kenesaw rallied with a 17-10 run in the second quarter to take a lead into the locker room at halftime. A 13-10 run in the third quarter left Hampton facing a 39-32 hole entering the final eight minutes, but the Hawks refused to fold.

The visitors mounted a furious charge in the fourth quarter, surging to within a single point on the back of a 13-7 run. However, the Hawks just ran out of time and fell by a 46-45 margin.

Gavin Gilmore poured in 14 points to lead the Hampton offense, followed by 12 apiece from Lillian Dose and Nevaeh Lukassen. Shae Kingery netted five points and Brooke Lubke rounded out the scoring with two.

Lukassen led the Hawks’ effort on the glass as the junior pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, while Gilmore notched six. Kingery grabbed four boards, Raegan Hansen tallied two and Lubke finished with one.

Kingery dished out six of the Hawks’ 11 assists, while Dose and Lukassen each swiped four steals to lead the way defensively for Hampton in the loss.