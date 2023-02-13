GILTNER – In a tense game that went down to the wire, the Hampton Hawks fell a smidge shy in a narrow 47-45 defeat at Giltner in CRC hoops Friday night.

The Hawks trailed 16-14 after one quarter but used a 13-5 run in the second to take the lead into the locker room. Giltner closed the gap with a 15-10 edge in the third stanza and did just enough down the stretch as they outscored the visitors 11-8 in the fourth quarter to pull out a two-point win.

Hampton shot 14 of 46 (30%) from the floor, while Giltner hit on 20 of 38 (53%) shots. Bradyen Dose paced the Hawks with 13 points, followed by nine from Eli Arndt. Isaac Malsbury and Grant Ferguson added six apiece.

Wyatt Dose netted five points, while Porter Dose and Kash Majerus rounded out the scoring with three.

Taylor Smith led all scorers with 20 points for Giltner on 10 of 12 shooting, while Ethan Ballard added 13 for the Hornets.

Wyatt Dose and Malsbury led the Hampton effort on the boards with six and five rebounds, respectively. Arndt dished out six assists to pair with two steals.