Hawk boys drop squeaker at East Butler 40-38

BRAINARD – The Hampton Hawks put up a 13-9 fourth quarter scoring run, but fell short of a comeback win at East Butler on Friday night.

Hampton trailed 18-15 at the break and 31-25 through three quarters, then outscored the hosts 13-9 only to come up short in the 40-38 final in boys Crossroads Conference hoops.

Hampton junior Eli Arndt and sophomore Jack Bullis each scored 13 points and junior Brayden Dose added six.

The Hawks went 11 of 53 from the field for 21% and put up 28 3-point shots but hit just six.

Hampton was 10 of 16 at the foul stripe.

In rebounds, Hampton pulled down 29 boards with sophomore Wyatt Dose the team leader with five. Porter Dose had two assists.

No team or individual stats were available for the East Butler Tigers.

Hampton (1-5) will be in Daykin tonight to take on the Meridian Mustangs in their final game before the holiday break.

Hampton will be in Kenesaw on Thursday, December 29 and Friday December 30 for the Kenesaw Holiday Basketball Tournament. Hampton will play at 3:45 p.m. against Harvard.

Hampton (1-5) 8 7 10 13-38

East Butler (2-4) 6 12 13 9-40