Hawk boys beat Dorchester by 12 for fifth win

By News-Times Staff

Hawks improve to 5-13 with 53-41 win at Dorchester

DORCHESTER – The Hampton Hawks started off strong with a 15-9 first quarter run at Dorchester and slowly pulled away for the 53-41 victory in boys Crossroads Conference hoops on Tuesday night.

Hampton improved to 5-13 with the win while the Longhorns slipped to 3-15.

Hampton led 27-15 at the half and extended the margin to 41-26 through three quarters before the hosts chipped away and won the fourth quarter 15-12.

No team stats or scoring was available for the Hawks.

Dorchester was led in scoring by Blake Hansen with 12, Garrett Nohavec added nine and Andy Drake chipped in with eight.

The Longhorns were 14 of 45 from the field for 31% and that included 5 of 13 on 3-point shots for 38%. Dorchester was just 8 of 25 at the free throw line.

Hampton will host the Giltner Hornets Friday night in their regular season finale.

Hampton (5-13) 15 12 14 12-53

Dorchester (3-15) 9 6 11 15-41