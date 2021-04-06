Hastings wears down York’s defense in 4-0 win

YORK – The process of putting together an effective offense on the soccer field is a slow one for the York Duke girls’ soccer team.

At the start of the season York had nine players on the field who never played a minute of varsity soccer and that inexperience is affecting York in trying to put together offensive opportunities on the field.

York (1-5) did a much better job sending the ball to the middle of the field on Tuesday night, but still just managed one shot in a 4-0 loss to the Hastings Tigers at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

“The one thing that we saw that we worked a lot on the last couple of practices is sending the through ball into the middle and communicating and I thought the girls did an amazing job,” said York head coach Andrew Gowins. “We were crashing the goal and playing much more aggressively. It was a much improved outing than from our last game.”

Hastings (4-3) took a 1-0 lead with 24:05 showing on the clock in the first half when sophomore Nizel Espinoza Nunez blasted a 12-yard rocket past York keeper Cassidy Cole.

York’s defense which has been under fire all year long held down the fort to the second half when Gowins even realized they were starting to show heavy legs.