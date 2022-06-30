Hastings reserves pound York Junior Kings 14-2

HASTINGS - The Hastings reserves scored three runs each in the first, third and fourth innings and put up a five-spot in the second as they rolled to the 14-2 win over the York Cornerstone Junior Kings on Wednesday night in Hastings.

With the loss the Juniors drop to 4-13 and Wednesday night’s loss was the team’s eighth in a row.

The York crew managed four hits off Hastings pitcher Braden Blecha who worked all five innings for the win.

York scored a single run each in the third and the fourth frames. Phoenix Brown and Kennan Dirks each singled in a run to account for the York scoring.

Hastings pounded out 10 hits. Of their 14 runs scored only five were earned as the Kings’ defense struggled with four errors.

York managed four hits. Along with Brown and Dirks, Rylan Reutzel and Wyatt Gartner accounted for the other two hits. Gartner’s was a double while the rest were all singles.

The Kings stole three bases in the loss as Landon Sterns, Dirks and Braxton Friesen had one steal each.

The Hastings offense was led by Kinnick Pumroy who went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Ashton Hawes was 2 for 2 with a run scored and also knocked in two runs. Pumroy’s hits included a double and a triple.

On the mound, Parker Friedrichsen worked 2 2/3 innings allowing six hits, 11 runs, three earned and walked four batters. Also toeing the rubber for the Kings was Sterns who pitched 1 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits, four runs, two earned, and was credited with one strikeout.

York will travel to Columbus for a 5 p.m. first pitch Friday and will be back at Levitt Stadium on Sunday to host these same Hastings reserves in a double-header starting at 2 p.m.

York (4-13) 001 10-2 4 4

Hastings Reserve 353 3x-14 10 1