Hastings clobbers four home runs in 11-1 rout of Dukes

Mattox's HR only York hit in loss at Hastings

York sophomore Lauryn Mattox came into Tuesday night’s game with the best batting average on the team and tied in home runs with two. On Tuesday night she had the only Duke hit, a fourth inning home-run as York dropped an 11-1 decision at Hastings. Here she squares up a pitch against O’Neill.

 News-Times file photo

HASTINGS – The York Dukes went into Tuesday night’s matchup with Class B, No. 4 Hastings sporting a 6-1 record.

The game, however, would be the toughest test to date for York when Hastings delivered a big blow early on their way to an 11-1 win over the Dukes.

The Tigers blasted two home runs off York starter Lauryn Mattox and opened the game with a five-run first inning.

The first bomb was off the bat of Wolever, the first of her two home runs and that was followed by Muhlbach with a solo shot to make it 3-0.

The Tigers would get a fourth home run in the bottom of the second from Landgren as the Tiger lead grew to 9-0.

York was unable to get a hit off Hastings starter Breckner until she gave up a solo blast to Mattox in the top of the fourth, but with the score 11-1 the game was called after four innings due to the 10-run rule.

Breckner picked up the win with four innings of work and four Ks.

Mattox lasted just 1/3 of an inning and allowed five runs on five hits. In relief Sam McDaniel pitched 2 2/3 giving up six runs on six hits and walked two batters.

Hastings finished with 11 hits with seven of those going for extra bases.

York (6-2) will face Aurora tonight in Aurora at 6:30 p.m.

York (6-1) 000 1-1 1 3

Hastings (6-4) 542 X-11 11 1

