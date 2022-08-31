Hastings clobbers four home runs in 11-1 rout of Dukes

HASTINGS – The York Dukes went into Tuesday night’s matchup with Class B, No. 4 Hastings sporting a 6-1 record.

The game, however, would be the toughest test to date for York when Hastings delivered a big blow early on their way to an 11-1 win over the Dukes.

The Tigers blasted two home runs off York starter Lauryn Mattox and opened the game with a five-run first inning.

The first bomb was off the bat of Wolever, the first of her two home runs and that was followed by Muhlbach with a solo shot to make it 3-0.

The Tigers would get a fourth home run in the bottom of the second from Landgren as the Tiger lead grew to 9-0.

York was unable to get a hit off Hastings starter Breckner until she gave up a solo blast to Mattox in the top of the fourth, but with the score 11-1 the game was called after four innings due to the 10-run rule.

Breckner picked up the win with four innings of work and four Ks.

Mattox lasted just 1/3 of an inning and allowed five runs on five hits. In relief Sam McDaniel pitched 2 2/3 giving up six runs on six hits and walked two batters.

Hastings finished with 11 hits with seven of those going for extra bases.

York (6-2) will face Aurora tonight in Aurora at 6:30 p.m.

York (6-1) 000 1-1 1 3

Hastings (6-4) 542 X-11 11 1