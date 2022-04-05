Hastings boys defend home pitch in 5-3 win over York

HASTINGS – The first 15 minutes of Tuesday night’s game between the Duke boys and the Hastings Tigers in Hastings was all York.

York came in with a record of 3-3 and looked like they were well on their way to their fourth win of the season as they took a 2-0 lead on a pair Bryson Benjamin headers both coming off corner kicks.

Then the momentum shifted and the Tigers took advantage of some York mistakes, took a 4-3 lead to the half and scored a second half insurance goal on their way to the 5-3 win.

York head coach Matt Maltsberger did not feel the early success caused a letdown, but some defensive errors led to Hastings getting back into the game.

“I don’t think it was as much of a letdown on our part as it was a few mistakes in the backfield. We missed our mark, stabbing in and not playing the quality defense that we are used to playing,” Maltsberger stated. “Usually if you give us three goals and if you ask me if we get three goals are we going to win, I’d say yes we are going to win. So it was just some mistakes in the backfield, lack of communication and some poor technique.”

York’s first score came one minute and 33 seconds into the game, when Jonathan Portillo got his head on the ball off a cornerkick and it skipped right to Benjamin who sent the ball to the back of the net.

The score stayed at 1-0 until with 25:44 showing on the clock, Benjamin scored his second goal, this time off the assist from Andrew VanGomple on the corner.

Before the Dukes would score again, Hastings got goals from Victor Perez, Josh Solis and Nolan Cardona over an 18-minute span to take a 3-2 lead.

York tied it when Jaxson Alexander assisted on the header from Benjamin with 2:12 to play in the half, but a penalty kick allowed the Tigers to retake the lead at 4-3 with 38 seconds to play in the opening 40 minutes.

In the second half the Dukes had their chances but could not convert on any of their six cornerkicks and Hasting tossed in an insurance goal with 18:51 to play to improve to 3-4 on the year.

“We always talk about being the more aggressive team and being more physical and I think that showed today because our three goals came off cornerkicks,” said Maltsberger. “We were kind of able to push them around to the side and win most of the 50-50 balls early in the game. We have to hang our hat on that a little bit more and realize that and play to our strength.”

York was charted with 17 shots and keeper Austin Phinney had nine saves on 18 Hastings shots.

York will be back home Thursday to take on Columbus Lakeview in their final game before the Central Conference seeds next week’s tournament.

“We were sitting third in wildcard points coming into today. Columbus (Lakeview) will count on Thursday and then on Friday they will seed the conference,” explained Maltsberger. “Sitting third would have given us a home game next Tuesday so we will just have to wait and see how this loss affects that.”

The Central Conference Tournament begins on Tuesday with the higher seeds hosting first round games.

The semifinals and consolation and championship games will be played at Northwest High School on Monday, April 18.