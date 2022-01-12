Harvard puts up scant resistance to McCool girls

HARVARD – Of the McCool Junction Mustangs’ 51 points in a 40-point romp at Harvard on Tuesday night, 34 came from the sophomore duo of McKenna Yates and BriAnn Stutzman. Yates and Stutzman both shot 50% from the floor, and each player outscored the Cardinals by herself as they tied for the game high with 17 points apiece.

McCool Junction shot 19 of 48 from the floor and 4 of 15 from beyond the arc; Yates and Stutzman combined for 13 of those made baskets, including all four treys.

Yates went 7 of 14 from the floor and canned three of seven attempts from downtown, while Stutzman turned in a 6 of 12 shooting performance but connected on just one of five tries from three.

Stutzman also drilled all four of her free throws to pace the Mustangs’ 9-for-12 effort from the charity stripe.

Sophomore Sara Weisheit pulled down 10 rebounds to pace McCool Junction on the glass, while Yates grabbed eight boards. The Mustangs finished the night with 39 total rebounds, including 19 on the offensive glass.