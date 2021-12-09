Harms' six 3s carry Waverly past Dukes 56-46

YORK – Waverly junior Preston Harms put on a 3-point shooting clinic in the first half on Thursday night as York hosted the Waverly Vikings in boys non-conference action.

Harms sank five first half 3-pointers and opened the second half with his sixth as he scored all of his 18 points behind the arc in the Vikings’ 56-46 win.

Harms’ two biggest shots came late in the second quarter when the Dukes trailed 27-20 and had the ball, but lost it on a turnover. On the next two Waverly possessions, Harms canned long 3-pointers to give the Vikings a 33-20 halftime lead.

Waverly upped their lead to as many as 18 at 44-26, but York climbed back to within nine points twice, the second time on an Austin Phinney 3-pointer that made it 53-44.

York head coach Scott Lamberty still felt good at the time that York could continue to whittle away.

“We still had plenty of time. We just needed to get a timeout and get some of the guys a breather and get organized on offense,” Lamberty said. “We wanted to make sure we stayed on them with the press and get out on the break a little more.”