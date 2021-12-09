Harms' six 3s carry Waverly past Dukes 56-46

YORK – Waverly junior Preston Harms put on a 3-point shooting clinic in the first half on Thursday night as York hosted the Waverly Vikings in boys non-conference action.
Harms sank five first half 3-pointers and opened the second half with his sixth as he scored all of his 18 points behind the arc in the Vikings’ 56-46 win.
Harms’ two biggest shots came late in the second quarter when the Dukes trailed 27-20 and had the ball, but lost it on a turnover. On the next two Waverly possessions, Harms canned long 3-pointers to give the Vikings a 33-20 halftime lead.
Waverly upped their lead to as many as 18 at 44-26, but York climbed back to within nine points twice, the second time on an Austin Phinney 3-pointer that made it 53-44.
York head coach Scott Lamberty still felt good at the time that York could continue to whittle away.
“We still had plenty of time. We just needed to get a timeout and get some of the guys a breather and get organized on offense,” Lamberty said. “We wanted to make sure we stayed on them with the press and get out on the break a little more.”
Waverly was not about to let the Dukes get any closer, as they were in the bonus and eventually the double bonus in the fourth quarter. Waverly went 10 of 17 at the free throw line in the game, all in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings got five free throws in the quarter from Cole Murray, who finished with 11 points. His last two trips to the charity stripe gave the Vikings a 56-44 lead that salted the game away.
York junior guard Ryan Seevers was a huge factor offensively in the second half as he scored 10 of his 12 points in the final 16 minutes, keeping the Dukes afloat. Phinney also cracked double figures with 10 points.
The Dukes were 18 of 41 from the field, including 5 of 13 on 3-pointers. York was 5 of 7 at the line.
Waverly finished up 19 of 48, but just 6 of 20 in the second half. They were 8 of 25 on 3-pointers.
Waverly held a 30-26 advantage on the boards, and they also turned it over fewer times than the Dukes, 13-5.
“We dug a hole that we just could not climb out of,” Lamberty commented. “I thought we did a better job of getting out on their shooters in the second half, but we were just too far behind.”
York will make their way to Lexington on Saturday to take on the Minutemen at 7:15 p.m.
Waverly (3-1) 17 16 13 10-56
York (0-2) 12 8 10 15-46