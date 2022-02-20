Hard work, dedication lead Graham to second state title

OMAHA – Down 2-1 in the Class C 160 pound championship match to Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic, Cross County/Osceola senior Cameron Graham waited for his chance. When he saw his opening he jumped on it.

Graham became a two-time state champion when he put Alberts’ shoulders to the mat at the 5:13 mark of the third period and capped an undefeated season at 56-0.

Graham was the returning champion at 152 pounds from 2021 who set the Class C record for wins in a career at districts.

Graham said after the win he knew when he had Alberts where he wanted him.

“It was amazing and once I got his arm over my head I knew it was over it was all over and that is what happened,” said Graham. “I wrestled him three times earlier in the season and from those matches I knew that I had enough to go out there and get it done and it happened.”

When Graham was a freshman the goal was to become a four-time state champion, but once he realized that was not going to happen, being a two-time champion feels pretty good.

“It is still a dream come true. Going into my freshman and sophomore year I realized that four times wasn’t possible. That was the original goal,” Graham stated. “Two times was the next best thing and that is pretty darn good and a great career for me.”

Cross County/Osceola head coach Matt Carroll said he will be sorry to see Cameron move on.

“I’m sad to see him go but it was a lot of fun and wow, what a ride,” Carroll said. “Literally, I can’t put it into words just how proud I am of him. He is the most talented kid I have ever coached and we told him when he was a third place medalist as a sophomore we talked all last year about controlling our emotions and keep working on scoring the next points and he did that last year. Today’s match was the perfect example of that. He never got frustrated and he never tried to force something.”

Graham was a four-time state qualifier, four-time medalist and two-time state champion in his four years.

He was 51-3 as a freshman, 58-1 as a sophomore (only loss to eventual state champion at 138). Graham went 48-3 as a junior and with 56 wins this year he ends his career with 213 victories and just nine losses.

Graham said losing was not an option as he experienced that during the football season.

“I went out there thinking I was going to do this for everyone and especially all the guys on the football team,” commented the state champion. “I lost the state football one with all my teammates and friends and that feeling was horrible and I didn’t want to feel that again with wrestling.”

Graham is headed to the University of Nebraska next fall and he said he is ready.

“It just helps me think that I am able to do it,” said Graham. “I am going to go to that program and work and I am going to work hard and get even better.”

Carroll said Cameron’s success on the mats was a product of his willingness to put in the time and work.

“I wish every kid I ever coached had a work ethic like him. He wanted to put in the mat time because he truly enjoys the sport of wrestling and that goes along ways when you enjoy the sport and makes you just want to do it more and more and more,” Carroll said. “He has literally set the mode for us and if you want to achieve what he has it takes work and you have to be willing to put in the work during the off season and he did and that is why he has been so successful.”