EXETER-Growing up in St. Paul Nebraska and being a three-sport athlete at St. Paul Public, has prepared first year Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalyn Fousek to take over one of the most successful volleyball programs in the Class D-1, D-2 ranks.
Fousek will expect hard work, dedication and being a good teammate as she gets the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves ready for the 2020 season.
“If players do those three things they build a team that is hard to beat and are ready for the real world after high school. My assistant and I have worked hard this summer to prepare for this upcoming season,” Fousek said. “I truly believe the season starts as soon as we can get into the weight room in the summer and start our off season preparations.”
Fousek competed in softball, basketball and track her freshman season in high school, but her sophomore through senior year she played volleyball instead of softball.
Fousek attended Concordia University in Seward where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and an Endorsement in Coaching.
She also played softball all four years while attending Concordia.
Fousek was an assistant during the 2019 season for the Timberwolves.
While the COVID-19 issue interrupted some of the Timberwolves preparation plans, the first-year head coach feels confident the team has been able focus on the big picture.
“This summer was obviously a challenge due to COVID-19, but the girls worked really hard and were able to focus on the big picture. We were in the weight room four times a week starting in June, had small group work every Wednesday starting in July, and our attendance for both was awesome,” Fousek explained. “I couldn't have been more proud of them for the way they handled everything, never knowing if things would still be on or canceled.”
“We were able to attend two camps this summer. It was definitely disappointing that we were not able to attend more, but everyone was in the same boat this summer,” Fousek added. “The pandemic definitely had an effect on our preparation as we were not able to attend many camps and do some of the team things we are used to doing, but like I said our girls worked hard this summer and did what they could do giving the circumstances and that's all we could ask for as coaches.”
Fousek said her coaching philosophy is based on getting the girls ready for the future as well as the present.
“My coaching philosophy is doing my best to prepare these young-adult women into becoming strong, independent women who are ready for college or whatever comes after they leave Exeter-Milligan and the program here,” said Fousek. “I believe in hard work, dedication and being a good teammate. If athletes can get better and work hard during the off-season then I know they can and will work hard during the season.”
Fousek is aware that the Covid-19 issue could still interrupt the season at some point and the team is taking precautions to do their best not to let that happen.
“COVID-19 does not really change the way we are approaching the upcoming season. We are definitely taking precautions regarding however. Anytime the girls are on the sidelines they are wearing their masks, doing our best to social distance during practice times and in the weight room and emphasizing the importance of little contact with one another on the court,” Fousek stated. “I think the girls understand that in order for our season to happen these are the "new norms" we have to follow this year. I am proud of the way they have handled everything we have thrown their way.”
Fousek concluded by saying she knows this season will be challenging.
“I am a competitive person and I love taking on new challenges,” Fousek said. “I know this season will have lots of challenges with everything going on, but I couldn't be more excited to tackle this season and all of those challenges ahead of us with this team.”
