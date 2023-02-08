LINCOLN- The Class B State Bowling tournament was back at it on Wednesday, with singles finals in both Class A and Class B getting underway at 8 a.m.

Each of the 30 qualifiers in both Class A and B rolled four games to determine if they would move on to the final eight for the singles championship.

York had three bowlers in the 30-man field in Class B, while McCool Junction senior Garrett Hansen represented the Mustangs.

At the end of four games, it was Hansen who claimed the No. 1 seed with a four-game series of 893 and an average of 223.25 pins. The senior – who is headed to Grand Canyon State next fall – rolled games of 189, 221, 255 and 228.

Hansen was also without his coach, who had a medical emergency last night and was unable to attend Wednesday. However, his mom stepped in and helped Garrett out when he needed some advice.

In the quarterfinals Hansen took on Lexington senior Chayce Nelson and Handy faced off against Seward’s Carl Taylor, a junior.

Handy defeated Taylor in a two-game series with a pinfall of 341 to 284. Hansen rolled past Nelson 418-357.

Wayne senior Brogan Foote, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 7 Colin Standifer from Seward 487-408. The No. 3 seed – Morgan Bailey of Lexington – defeated his teammate Kenneth Garcia 428-375.

In the semifinals Hansen stayed hot as he defeated Handy 490-404. Lexington’s Bailey advanced in the other semifinal with a 383-317 win over Foote to set up the championship match.

In the first game of the title match, Hansen needed to make spares to stay close to Bailey after his strike ball was just not there.

“I always say that spares are key. The interesting thing here I wasn’t finding my line and I knew I had to just keep staying in there and staying with him and that is what I was able to do,” Hansen said. “I had to keep the pressure on and I was working with my coach, where did I need to go and I was able to get through that first game. Finally I found the right one that was hitting the mark and I was able to get on a roll. It’s mental game and a grind in itself too.”

Bailey took a 181-169 win in the first game, but both bowlers found their mark in the second. A strike frenzy followed with both boys rolling four in a row before they both opened in the sixth frame.

Hansen had wiped out Bailey’s 12-pin advantage by the second frame as the Lexington senior opened in the second.

In the ninth Hansen left a single pin and he knew that if he picked it up the championship was his. Hansen picked up the spare, but barely.

“I knew I need that spare to take the win so that was probably one of the scariest throws in my life,” said Hansen. “I wanted to come in my senior year and end it the best way I could and I couldn’t have ended it any better.”

York junior Schuyler Handy finished qualifying strong and grabbed the No. 4 seed. He rolled a 234 in the fourth game to go with a 193, 192 and 191. He rolled a four-game series of 810, which was a 202.5 per-game average.

“Throughout the whole season to where we started until now, I felt like we did really good. From where I started until now I really feel like my game continued to get better,” said Handy, who would claim the third-place medal. “It was fun getting to go up against Garrett, and he bowled really well.”

York freshman Logan Handy opened the day with a solid 220 and ended with games of 182, 158 and 206 for a score of 766, just six pins off the final qualifying score of 772.

Junior Landon McConnell ended his season with a 12th place finish overall as he had games of 192, 192, 185 and 188 for a 757 series.