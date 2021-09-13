Hampton volleyball treks to Loomis invite

LOOMIS – The Hampton Hawks were able to salvage their final game at the Loomis Invite on Saturday after losses to both Silver Lake and Bertrand.

Hampton needed all three sets to defeat Maxwell by the final scores of 25-18, 23-25 and 25-21.

Silver Lake defeated the Hawks 25-15 and 25-18 and Bertrand also won in a sweep 25-18, 25-15.

Hampton goes into the week with a 6-6 record.

Hampton 2, Maxwell 1

Senior Kylie Mersch had 13 kills on 22 of 25 swings and 18 of 20 setting with seven assists. She ended the game with eight digs.

Another senior, Zaya Stuart, had seven kills on 18 of 19 attacks. She was 10 of 11 serving with three aces and picked up seven digs.

In serving Kaylei Joseph, Shae Kingery and Nevaeh Lukassen had two aces each and Kingery had 10 set assists on 31 of 33 attempts.

On defense, Lillian Dose led the team with 11 digs while Stuart recorded the only block.

Silver Lake 2, Hampton 0

The Hawks had just 10 kills with Mersch the team leader at four. The senior also had five points on serve and was 12 of 12 setting with two assists.