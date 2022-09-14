Hampton volleyball falls short at S-RC

SHLEBY – The Hampton Hawks hit the road Tuesday night for a clash against CRC foe Shelby-Rising City. However, it was the Huskies who came away with the win in a 25-12, 25-23, 25-13 sweep.

Lillian Dose paced the Hawks’ attack with six kills on 23 swings, while Nevaeh Lukassen chipped in four on 10 attacks. Gavin Gilmore also finished with four winners, while Brooke Lubke, Shae Kingery, Raegan Hansen and Dani Dowling each had one.

Maci Bullis tallied the lone Hampton ace at the service line and Lukassen and Sophie Schulze led the effort at net with a pair of blocks each. Lubke added one rejection.

Kingery and Dose tied for the team high with 16 digs, followed by 12 from Gilmore. Hansen notched all 16 of the Hawks’ set assists.