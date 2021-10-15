Hampton sweeps Lutheran in volleyball

WACO – The Hampton Hawks recorded their eighth win of the season against 18 losses with a 3-0 sweep of the Nebraska Lutheran Knights in regular season Crossroads Conference volleyball.

Hampton won the match by the scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-14.

Senior Kylie Mersch was 30 of 33 with 11 kills. She also added three aces, six assists on 16 of 16 attempts and was the team leader in digs with eight.

Zaya Stuart added four kills on 15 of 19 swings. She also had four digs and one ace serve, Kaylei Joseph scooped up seven digs as did Shae Kingery who also had two kills and three aces.

Lillian Dose was charted with four ace serves, two kills, seven assists on 17 of 17 setting and four digs.

Hampton will open CRC Volleyball Tournament action today at 4 p.m. against Shelby-Rising City. The winner of that game gets the No. 1 seed BDS Eagles at 6 p.m.

Nebraska Lutheran, now 3-18, takes on Osceola at 3 p.m. with the winner advancing to meet No. 3 seed Exeter-Milligan at 5 p.m.