Hampton serves up sweep of McCool Junction in triangular finale

MCCOOL JUNCTION- Tuesday night’s volleyball triangular came down to the Hampton Hawks and the McCool Junction Mustangs.
McCool defeated the East Butler Tigers 2-0, by the scores of 25-16, 25-15 and Hampton followed suit with a 2-0 win with the scores of 25-16 and 25-16.
Hampton fought off an early McCool Junction scoring run to win the first set 25-15 and then used a strong service game to complete the sweep by the score of 25-16.
Hampton is in Milligan for the Exeter-Milligan Tri with BDS on Thursday, while McCool Junction travels to the Nebraska Lutheran Tri.
Hampton 2, McCool Junction 0
Hampton fell behind in the first set 6-0, but after a time out by Hampton head coach Diane Torson, the Hawks battled their way back into the first set cutting the lead to 6-5, then tying the game at 9-9 and taking a 12-11 lead.
Hampton would not trail again in the set as they opened a 15-12 lead forcing Mustangs head coach Dave Bahr to use a time-out, but the stoppage did not slow the Hawks down.
Back-t-back ace serves from Lillian Dose made it 17-12 and McCool Junction could not slow down the Hawks serve game which recorded five aces in the first set and four more in the second.
The second set was close.
The game was tied at 6-6; 8-8 and 9-9 before the Hawks went on a 6-0 run behind Dose and 6-foot 5-inch Emma Hansen.
The Mustangs got three consecutive kills from Olivia Johnson to make it 15-13, but that was all the Mustangs had left as the Hawks extended their lead to 20-15.
Johnson led the Mustangs with nine kills, but the rest of the team managed just four total.
Hampton finished with 12 kills as a team, but it was their serve and the ability to get a hand on the Mustangs attack that was a huge factor.
Leading the way with four aces was Lexie Wolinski, while Dose added three.
Hampton was led in attacks and kills by Kylie Mersch with five and two each for Hansen and Rorie Loveland.
McCool Junction 2, East Butler 0
For the first 14 points of the match-up between the East Butler Tigers and the McCool Junction Mustangs the two teams were battling on even terms as they were tied at 7-7.
Two errors, one hitting and another receiving and a kill from senior Ashley Schulz gave the hosts an 11-8 lead and they would never trail again.
A net call on the Mustangs would draw the Tigers within two points at 11-9, but two more mistakes by the Tigers and a kill from senior Johnson who led the team with 10 in the match would make it 14-9.
East Butler used some strong net play from junior Allie Rigatuso to pull within 14-13, but the Mustangs responded with a 5-0 run to open the lead to six.
That would be enough as the Mustangs outscored the Tigers 6-3 to take the first set.
McCool Junction who improved to 2-0 with the win went up 11-0 in the second set as Johnson hammered five of her six kills in the set.
East Butler climbed back within 11-5, but never got any closer.
The Mustangs were charted with 22 kills as Schulz added five and Raelin Stouffer had four.
East Butler had two ace blocks from Madison DeWitt and Rigatuso, while Sydney Pernicek and Haley Klement each recorded an ace.
McCool Junction also had a pair of ace serves, both coming from Grace Penner.
Hampton 2, East Butler 0
The Hampton Hawks picked up their second win of the season on Tuesday night with a two-game sweep of the East Butler Tigers.
The Hawks started off strong in set one as sophomore Mersch had three of her five kills in the match as Hampton built a 7-4 lead.
East Butler would never make up the deficit, but did get back within two points at 15-13 when the Hawks were called in the net.
The Hampton lead dwindled to 16-15 on a Katie Haney ace, but from that point on the Hawks outscored the Tigers 9-1 to take the first set.
The second set pretty much mirrored the first as Hampton went up 13-9 on a Mersch kill and extended the advantage to 18-10 as Zaya Stuart and Clinch hammered kills in the Hawks 5-1 run.
East Butler never got closer than seven points.
Hampton was charted with an unofficial 21 kills to just seven for the Tigers.
Clinch led the way with six, Mersch added five and Stuart had four.
Allie Rigatuso led the Tigers with three. Hampton had six aces, two from Mersch and they had one ace block, a combination between Stuart and Clinch.
