Hampton serves up sweep of McCool Junction in triangular finale

The game was tied at 6-6; 8-8 and 9-9 before the Hawks went on a 6-0 run behind Dose and 6-foot 5-inch Emma Hansen.

The Mustangs got three consecutive kills from Olivia Johnson to make it 15-13, but that was all the Mustangs had left as the Hawks extended their lead to 20-15.

Johnson led the Mustangs with nine kills, but the rest of the team managed just four total.

Hampton finished with 12 kills as a team, but it was their serve and the ability to get a hand on the Mustangs attack that was a huge factor.

Leading the way with four aces was Lexie Wolinski, while Dose added three.

Hampton was led in attacks and kills by Kylie Mersch with five and two each for Hansen and Rorie Loveland.

McCool Junction 2, East Butler 0

For the first 14 points of the match-up between the East Butler Tigers and the McCool Junction Mustangs the two teams were battling on even terms as they were tied at 7-7.

Two errors, one hitting and another receiving and a kill from senior Ashley Schulz gave the hosts an 11-8 lead and they would never trail again.