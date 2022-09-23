Hampton rolls in Thursday night win at Elba 65-6

ELBA – A 52-point first half put Thursday night’s matchup between Hampton and Elba on the gridiron in the history books early.

The Hawks, who improved to 2-2, scored 20 points in the first 10 minutes then tacked on 32 more in the second quarter.

The Hawks opened the scoring on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Eli Arndt to Kash Majerus and that connection capped first quarter scoring on a 15-yard toss. Sandwiched in between was a 65-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jack Bullis who scored three times in the win.

Bullis led the Hawks with 158 yards rushing on 16 attempts and added touchdown runs of seven and 40 yards in the second quarter.

Junior Evan Pankoke got into the scoring column on a 48-yard kick return and a 2-yard run.

Hawk scoring also included a Wyatt Dose to Arndt pass covering 37 yards and a Bryce Joseph 38-yard run.

Elba’s only score was a 65-yard kickoff return by Brendon Keene in the second quarter.

Hampton finished the game with 383 yards of total offense, 283 on the ground.

Three Hawk quarterbacks completed 6 of 7 passes with three of the six completions resulting in scores.

On defense Joseph finished with 10 tackles, while Bullis, Wyatt Shaw and Majerus had seven each. Dose and Majerus each had one sack and Arndt and Jameson Doyle each recorded one interception. Doyle and Shaw also recovered one fumble each and Majerus also recorded a safety.

Hampton is home to host Santee next Friday night with a 5 p.m. kickoff.

Hampton (2-2) 20 32 7 6-65

Elba (0-4) 0 6 0 0- 6

First Quarter

H: Kash Majerus 20-yd pass from Eli Arndt. Pankoke kick.

H: Jack Bullis 65-yd run. PAT failed

H: Majerus 15-yd pass from Arndt PAT failed

Second Quarter

H: Majerus safety

H: Pankoke 48-yd kick return. PAT failed

H: Pankoke 2-yd run. PAT failed

H: Bullis 7-yd run. PAT failed

H: Bullis 40-yd run. PAT failed

E: Brendon Keene 65-yd kick return. PAT failed

H: Ardnt 37-yd pass from Wyatt Dose. PAT failed

Third Quarter

H: Jameson Doyle 8-yd run. PAT pass W. Dose pass from Porter Dose)

Fourth Quarter

H: Bryce Joseph 38-yd run. PAT failed.