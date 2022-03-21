Hampton opens T&F season at Concordia

SEWARD – The Hampton Hawks competed on the second day of the track and field season, taking on the Bulldog Track & Field Challenge during the Friday afternoon session at Concordia. Both the boys and girls teams notched four points and landed a host of other top-10 finishes.

The Hawk boys netted a pair of fifth-place finishes to account for their four points. Bryce Joseph, Jameson Doyle, Brayden Dose and Kash Majerus combined to finish the 4x800-meter relay in 10:05.99, while sophomore Eli Arndt took ninth in the 3200, clocking in at 11:52.59.

Freshman Kash Majerus placed 10th in the 1600, while the 4x800 relay crossed the finish line eighth and senior Justin Gyhra notched a pair of top-10 finishes. He placed 10th in the long jump and ninth in the high jump.

Junior Lillian Dose put the only points of the day on the board for the Hampton girls. She finished fourth in the discus with a hurl of 98-07 – more than six feet better than the fifth-place finisher and just two inches away from a spot on the podium in a tie for bronze.

The Hawks also recorded a pair of ninth-place finishes from the 4x400 relay and freshman Macy Miller in the 800.