Hampton nearly stages 0-2 comeback, but falls in five to Red Cloud

HAMPTON – The Red Cloud Warriors took a 2-0 lead over the Hampton Hawks after the first two sets, but the Hawks rallied.

Red Cloud won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-13, but Hampton kept their hopes alive winning the third set 25-16 and the fourth 25-23.

Red Cloud came back in the fifth set 15-8 and won the match 3-2. The Hawks see their record tumble to 7-14.

Hampton got a strong game at the net from freshman Gavin Gilmore who hammered 12 kills on 25 of 34 swings, served up two aces for eight points and had 19 digs.

Delivering eight kills was senior Lillian Dose on 42 of 50 attacks, she had two aces and contributed on defense with 13 digs.

Setting up the offense for the Hawks was sophomore Raegan Hansen who finished with 27 assists on 97 of 106 set attempts. She had 10 digs and tied for team-high in aces with Shayna Klute as both had three.

On defense Shae Kingery scooped up 27 digs while Klute chipped in with 11.

The Hawks will be in Polk on Tuesday night for the High Plains tri along with Meridian.