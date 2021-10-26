Hampton is the odd man out in subdistrict volleyball, High Plains still in

POLK – The Hampton Hawks led the Osceola Bulldogs 12-8 in the fifth and deciding set when Osceola head coach Nicci Kropatsch used her final time out.

Whatever she said in the huddle was the difference maker as the Bulldogs outscored the Hawks 7-1 the remainder of the way for the 15-13 win and 3-2 match final.

The final scores were 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25 and 15-13.

Osceola will face the High Plains Storm who shredded the Giltner Hornets in a 3-0 final.

Osceola 3, Hampton 2

Hampton went down 2-1 when the Bulldogs won the third set 25-19, but Hampton was not about to be denied as they fought back to force the fifth set by the score of 25-21.

Hampton had opened the match with a 25-19 win, but Osceola fought back to even it with a 25-22 win in the second.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the fifth set as the Hawks committed three consecutive errors.

Osceola still led 4-1 when Hampton started to make a run and closed the gap to 6-5 when a Bulldog tip was called wide.

Tied at 7-7, Hampton senior Zaya Stuart hammered three of her 16 kills in the match forcing an Osceola timeout.