Hampton is the odd man out in subdistrict volleyball, High Plains still in

POLK – The Hampton Hawks led the Osceola Bulldogs 12-8 in the fifth and deciding set when Osceola head coach Nicci Kropatsch used her final time out.
Whatever she said in the huddle was the difference maker as the Bulldogs outscored the Hawks 7-1 the remainder of the way for the 15-13 win and 3-2 match final.
The final scores were 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25 and 15-13.
Osceola will face the High Plains Storm who shredded the Giltner Hornets in a 3-0 final.
Osceola 3, Hampton 2
Hampton went down 2-1 when the Bulldogs won the third set 25-19, but Hampton was not about to be denied as they fought back to force the fifth set by the score of 25-21.
Hampton had opened the match with a 25-19 win, but Osceola fought back to even it with a 25-22 win in the second.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the fifth set as the Hawks committed three consecutive errors.
Osceola still led 4-1 when Hampton started to make a run and closed the gap to 6-5 when a Bulldog tip was called wide.
Tied at 7-7, Hampton senior Zaya Stuart hammered three of her 16 kills in the match forcing an Osceola timeout.
Down 12-8 the Bulldogs came out of the time out and cut the lead to 12-10 as kills from Eastyn Kropatsch and Taylin Sanley proved to turn the tide. Kropatsch finished with 13 team high kills while Sanley finished with three.
Hampton made it 13-10 when an Osceola bump went wide.
A wide tip on the Hawks, a net serve and another wide attack tied the set at 13-13.
A kill from Kropatsch forced Hampton head coach Diane Torson to use a time out, but Kropatsch with her fourth kill of the set put the match in the books.
Hampton finished with 43 team kills, as a long with Stuart, senior Kylie Mersch also put down 16 kills.
The Hawks serve game was also on point with 14 aces as Shae Kingery led the way with five and Stuart added three.
Osceola had 33 kills as a team and along with Kropatsch and her 13, Baili Kumpf added eight. They were charted with three aces and four blocks.
Hampton’s Kaylei Joseph, Mersch, Stuart and Jenna Hansen all dressed out for the final time for Hawks volleyball on Monday.
High Plains 3, Giltner 0
The High Plains Storm improved to 19-11 on the season and are just one game away from advancing to their second district final in as many years.
The No. 1 seed Storm advanced with a 3-0 win over the Giltner Hornets by the scores of 25-19, 25-9 and 25-20 to end the Hornets season with a record of 8-19.
High Plains couldn’t shake the Hornets in the first set as the score was all tied at 9-9.
That’s when Rylee Ackerson hammered one of her eight kills, followed by three kills on three of the next four points by junior Kenzie Wruble who had a huge game in the Storm’s win.
Leading 18-10, the Storm gave up a 7-3 run that allowed the Hornets to climb back within 21-17. Following an ace by sophomore Haylee Scott, High Plains head coach Brittany Klingsporn had seen enough and used her first time out.
High Plains responded with a 3-0 run to close out the first set, the final point coming on one of five ace serves from Wruble in the match.
Giltner fell behind big in the second set 15-5 and could never make a run to get back into the game.
The Hornets didn’t go quietly in what would be their season finale swan song as they led 8-5 when Klingsporn used her first time out and the Hornets continued to build on that lead pushing it to 10-5 before a wide attack stopped the 5-0 run.
A kill from Wruble brought the score to 13-13 and High Plains got back-to-back aces from Emily Ackerson to extend their lead to 16-13.
The Storm led 20-16 when Giltner’s Regan Thompson had one of her three kills and Macie Mantle landed an ace serve to make it 20-19.
Wruble who led all players with 11 kills picked up back-to-back ace serves at 23-20 to close out the match.
High Plains was aggressive at the net with 32 kills with Wruble’s 11 leading the way. Courtney Carlstrom added eight, Hailey Lindburg had seven and Riley Ackerson finished with five. High Plains had 16 aces with five from Wruble and four from Carlstrom.
The Storm also had four blocks, two each from Carlstrom and Rylee Ackerson.
Giltner’s Scott led the Hornets with seven of the team’s 13 kills. They finished with five aces and one block.