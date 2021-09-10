Hampton Hawks sweep Giltner, Dorchester in volleyball

GILTNER – The Hampton volleyball team strolled into Giltner on Thursday night and left town with a pair of easy wins against the host Hornets and the Dorchester Longhorns as the Hawks improved to 5-4 on the year.

Hampton 2, Dorchester 0

Hampton edged out Dorchester 28-26 in the opening set, but the Hawks slammed the door on the Longhorns in a 25-20 second-set victory to complete the sweep. Kylie Mersch hammered a team-high eight kills on 10 of 12 hitting, while Lillian Dose racked up seven kills on 10 of 11 hitting and Zaya Stuart added three.

Mersch tallied the Hawks’ lone service ace, while Kaylei Joseph notched a team-high 16 digs. Shae Kingery recorded 11 assists, followed closely by Mersch with 10.

Hampton also made its presence felt at the net, where Stuart and Brooke Lubke each stuffed two shots apiece. Dose, Kingery and Nevaeh Lukassen added one block each.

Hampton 2, Giltner 0

The Hawks cruised against the Hornets, taking the opening set 25-14 and the second set 25-19 to break out the brooms. Mersch hammered 10 kills against Giltner, while Stuart notched eight and Dose added five.