Hampton Hawks start track and field season in Seward

SEWARD – The Lincoln Christian boys and the Platteview girls walked away with Concordia Bulldog Challenge team titles on Friday during the Prairie Division competition.

Christian edged Hastings St. Cecilia 66-59 with Riverside in third place for the boys with 56.33 points. Hampton finished in 14th place with two points.

The girls race was a battle to the end as Platteview squeaked out a 67-66 win over Sandy Creek and third went to Shelby-Rising City in the race to the end with 62 points, Hampton had just one point and was in 14th place.

Hawk scoring for the boys came from freshman Eli Arndt who took fifth in the 3200 with a time of 11:41.97. He also finished 13th in the 1600 in 5:53.11.

Justin Gyhra was just out of the points in the 1600 in seventh place with his time of 5:30.83 and was 14th in the 200 with a time of 27.01.

On the girls side; senior Lexie Wolinski was the only Hawk to place as she finished sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:09.15. She was 15th in the 200 (31.26) while freshman Nevaeh Lukassen was 17th in the 200 with her time of 31.73 and 10th in the long jump with a mark of 13-feet, 3-inches.