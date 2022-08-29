Hampton Hawks hold on for 58-56 win at Lewiston

LEWISTON - The Hampton Hawks built a 44-20 halftime lead and then held on for the 58-56 win over the Lewiston Tigers in D-6 prep football Friday night.

Hampton’s 24-point halftime cushion was whittled to 52-36 through three quarters. Despite being outscored 20-6 over the final 12 minutes the Hawks were able to secure a fun bus ride home as they held on for the two-point win.

The Hawks did it both on the ground and through the air as junior quarterback Brayden Dose was 11 of 19 for 284 yards and three touchdowns, while sophomore running back Jack Bullis carried the ball 18 times for 177 yards and two scores. The sophomore also had a big night in the receiving game with four catches for 107 yards and two more scores.

Junior back Evan Pankoke got the scoring started on a 28-yard first-quarter scoring run; followed by a Bullis 10-yard interception return for a score.

Bullis scored on runs of 16 yards and caught a 24-yard pass for a second score in the second quarter; Jameson Doyle also hauled in a 46 yard score from Dose and Pankoke scored on a 1-yard run.

In the third quarter it was Bullis on a 46-yard toss from Dose and the Hawks capped their scoring in the fourth quarter on a Bullis 30-yard run.

Hampton had 294 yards passing and 231 on the ground for total offense of 525 yards.

On defense Pankoke registered 13 stops; Bullis recorded 12 tackles and freshman Wyatt Dose was charted with 10. Hampton picked off three passes. Bullis, Pankoke and Wyatt Dose all recorded an interception.

Lewiston’s Brady Bledsaw led the Tigers with four touchdown runs covering 47, 24, 47 and 35 yards.

No other stats were available for the Lewiston Tigers.

Hampton (1-0) 12 32 8 6-58

Lewiston (0-1) 0 20 16 20-56

First Quarter

H: Evan Pankoke 28-yard run (kick failed)

H: Jack Bullis 10-yard INT return (kick failed)

Second Quarter

L: Brady Bledsaw 47-yard run (Bledsaw kick)

H: Jameson Doyle 46-yard pass from Brayden Dose (Pankoke kick)

L: Tristen Ray 27-yard run (kick failed)

H: Bullis 16-yard run (Pankoke kick)

L: Bledaw 24-yard run (kick blocked)

H: Bullis 24-yard pass from Dose (Pankoke kick)

H: Pankoke 1-yard run (Pankoke kick)

Third Quarter

H: Bullis 46-yard pass from Dose (Pankoke kick)

L: Bledsaw 47-yard run (Bledsaw kick)

L: Ray 10-yard run (Bledsaw kick)

Fourth Quarter

H: Bullis 30-yard run (kick failed)

L: Ray 5-yard run (kick failed)

L: Ray 14-yard run (kick failed)

H: Bledsaw 35-yard run (kick failed)