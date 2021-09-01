Hampton handles East Butler and McCool in volleyball

Hawks guard home net with sweep of East Butler and McCool Junction
HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks hosted the East Butler Tigers and the McCool Junction Mustangs in Crossroads Conference triangular volleyball Tuesday night.
Hampton opened with a 25-18, 25-14 win over the Tigers and in the second match it was East Butler getting past the Mustangs 25-11 and 25-12.
In the finale of the night, Hampton climbed to a .500 record (3-3) with a 25-14 and 25-18 win over McCool Junction, who saw their record dip to 0-3.
McCool Junction 2, East Butler 0
Senior Kylie Mersch stroked a game-high seven kills, was 23 of 23 setting with six assists and picked up one block.
Lillian Dose was charted with five kills and she was 21 of 22 serving with six aces and 19 points.
In setting, Shae Kingery was 26 of 27 with seven assists and she also had two blocks. The leader at the net in blocks with four was Brooke Lubke, while Kayleigh Joseph led the Hawks on defense with five digs.
East Butler 2, McCool Junction 0
The Mustangs managed just 10 team kills and committed 21 attack errors and hit -.208.
Leading the offense was Shelby Tritt with four kills and she also recorded four blocks.
The team got two kills from Madi Stacy, while Chelsea Stutzman recorded the only ace serve and she was 20 of 22 setting with five assists.
Hampton 2, McCool Junction 0
Mersch and Zaya Stuart combined for 12 of the teams 17 kills as the Hampton Hawks improved to 3-3 with the two-set win.
Mersch had eight kills; was 6 of 8 serving with two aces and she was 16 of 16 setting with seven assists.
Dose served up five aces on 13 of 15 serving; Kingery was 21 of 21 setting with three assists and Joseph scooped up 11 digs.
For the Mustangs it was Tritt with three kills and four blocks; Stutzman had the team’s ace and she led the way with two assists.
McKenna Yates recorded two kills and Kaeli Meehan had two digs.
Hampton will join Exeter-Milligan and BDS in Shickley tonight, while the Mustangs travel to Sutton with Nebraska Lutheran for the Mustangs triangular.