Hampton handles East Butler and McCool in volleyball

Hawks guard home net with sweep of East Butler and McCool Junction

HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks hosted the East Butler Tigers and the McCool Junction Mustangs in Crossroads Conference triangular volleyball Tuesday night.

Hampton opened with a 25-18, 25-14 win over the Tigers and in the second match it was East Butler getting past the Mustangs 25-11 and 25-12.

In the finale of the night, Hampton climbed to a .500 record (3-3) with a 25-14 and 25-18 win over McCool Junction, who saw their record dip to 0-3.

McCool Junction 2, East Butler 0

Senior Kylie Mersch stroked a game-high seven kills, was 23 of 23 setting with six assists and picked up one block.

Lillian Dose was charted with five kills and she was 21 of 22 serving with six aces and 19 points.

In setting, Shae Kingery was 26 of 27 with seven assists and she also had two blocks. The leader at the net in blocks with four was Brooke Lubke, while Kayleigh Joseph led the Hawks on defense with five digs.

East Butler 2, McCool Junction 0

The Mustangs managed just 10 team kills and committed 21 attack errors and hit -.208.