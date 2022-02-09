Hampton girls win on the road at Dorchester

DORCHESTER – The Hampton Hawks still have one game remaining on their schedule for the 2021-22 season, but got the week started off with a 48-34 win at Dorchester on Tuesday night in girls’ Crossroads Conference play.

Hampton will close out the regular season at home as they host the Giltner Hornets on Friday.

Tuesday night the Hawks fell behind after the first quarter 14-11, but used a 13-5 run in the second to lead at the half 24-19 and never trail again.

Hampton dominated the third quarter 17-6 despite being outscored 9-7 over the final eight minutes. Hampton had built a comfortable lead on their way to win No. 7.

Seniors Zaya Stuart and Kylie Mersch led the scoring with 13 points each. Stuart also added five rebounds, two steals and one assist, while Mersch hauled in a team-high seven rebounds, dished out four assists and posted two steals.

Picking up eight points each were Kaylei Joseph and Nevaeh Lukassen.

Dorchester was led in scoring by sophomore Amber Kotas who shared game-high honors with Stuart and Mersch. Freshman Baylor Behrens added 12.