Hampton girls wait to the fourth quarter to beat Heartland Lutheran

HAMPTON – The old saying goes, “Better late than never.”

That was the scenario that played out Tuesday night as the Hampton Hawks hosted the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets in girls’ non-conference action.

Heartland Lutheran (2-8) was leading at the end of the three quarters 30-27, but the Hawks stepped up their game a notch, outscored the visitors from Hall County 15-8 in the fourth quarter and posted their fourth win of the season 42-38.

Hampton (4-7) was led in scoring by 5-7 junior Lillian Dose who put up 13 points, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out four assists, added two steals.

Senior Kaylei Joseph added eight points and six boards, while senior Kylie Mersch was charted with seven points, three steals and four assists.

The Hawks team leader in rebounds was senior Zaya Stuart with nine rebounds and five points.

Heartland Lutheran dropped to 2-8 on the year and was led in scoring by Maggie Bexten with nine points. Carly Niemoth added eight and Brynn Saddler chipped in seven.

Hampton will host College View tonight at 6 p.m.

Heartland Lutheran (2-8) 7 12 11 8-38