Hampton girls volleyball sweeps Red Cloud

RED CLOUD – The Hampton Hawks volleyball team went on the road Thursday night and dominated the Red Cloud Warriors 3-0 in prep non-conference action.

It was the Hawks’ second win over the Warriors in less than a week as they defeated them at the Hampton Invite last weekend 2-0.

Hampton won the match on Thursday by the scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-15 to improve their season record to 12-8.

Hampton’s 6-foot-5 senior Emma Hansen and sophomore Kylie Mersch led the offense with seven kills each. Hansen pounded her seven winners on 12 of 14 swings, while Mersch was 18 of 24. Chipping in with six kills was junior Zaya Stuart.

Setting up the offense was senior setter Lexie Wolinski, who was 73 of 73 and 22 set assists. She also was among the leaders on defense with 24 digs, while 5-4 senior Rorie Loveland was credited with 30 digs.

Hampton got two ace serves from Loveland, Mersch and Lillian Dose, while Stuart had five blocks.

Hampton will host the High Plains Storm and Meridian on Tuesday in Crossroads Conference triangular action.