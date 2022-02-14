Hampton girls roll Giltner 52-36

HAMPTON – Hampton only led by five points after the first quarter Friday night, but a decisive 14-2 run in the second frame fueled the Hawks in a 52-36 win over Giltner in their regular-season finale.

The Hawks did not make a 3-point shot all game, but Hampton still finished 25 of 54 from the floor overall. Zaya Stuart led the offensive effort with 14 points on 7 of 13 shooting, while junior Lillian Dose notched 10 points and drilled 5 of 12 shots to join her in double figures.

Kaylei Joseph knocked down 4 of 11 field goals and scored nine points, while Kylie Mersch added seven and Nevaeh Lukassen netted six. Shae Kingery, Jenna Hansen and Gavin Gilmore all scored two points each to round out the Hawks’ scoring.

Mersch grabbed 10 of Hampton’s 33 rebounds and Kingery, Dose and Stuart all pulled down four boards. Mersch also dished out 12 of the Hawks’ 19 assists to complete a double-double without reaching double figures in scoring.

Hampton’s defensive pressure forced 21 Giltner steals, as Dose led the charge with seven steals and Mersch added six. Mersch blocked three shots and Stuart added two rejections.

Maci Antle racked up a game-high 22 points for the Hornets in a losing effort.

Hampton closes the regular season with an 8-11 record. The Hawks return to the hardwood Tuesday night for their subdistrict opener against High Plains at Osceola.