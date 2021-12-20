Hampton girls hold of East Butler in hoops

Hampton – After three quarters Friday, the Hampton Hawks appeared well on their way to their second win of the season. They overcame an early 13-5 deficit and led the East Butler Tigers 42-29 entering the final eight minutes.

Instead, East Butler nearly came all the way back. The Tigers nearly matched their scoring output over the first three quarters with 28 points in the final eight minutes as Hampton attempted to fend off the late surge. In the end, the Hawks’ 16 points in the fourth quarter proved to be just enough to stave off East Butler, as Hampton held on for dear life in a 58-57 win to improve to 2-4 on the year.

Kaylei Joseph poured in 17 points to pace Hampton, but she was far from the Hawks’ only source of offense Friday. Kylie Mersch added 16 points and Zaya Stuart racked up 12 as Hampton finished the night with three in double figures.

Lillian Dose scored six points and Nevaeh Lukassen added five, while Jenna Hansen notched two to round out the Hawks’ scoring effort.