Hampton girls get their first victory at Elba

Hampton girls pick up first win behind Stuart’s 18 points

By News-Times staff

ELBA – The Hampton Hawks entered Tuesday’s road tilt at Elba winless in three chances this season. They ended the night 1-3, as a game-high 18 points from Zaya Stuart powered the visitors to a 57-42 win.

Stuart grabbed 11 rebounds to pair with her 18 points and notched a double-double to lead Hampton to their first victory of the season. She also notched six steals.

Kylie Mersch scored eight points and dished out five assists with two steals and two boards for the Hawks, while Lillian Dose added eight points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Shae Kingery notched six points and six boards, Kaylei Joseph also racked up six points, Gavin Gilmore tallied four points and six rebounds and Nevaeh Lukassen chipped in three points, seven boards and five steals.

Jenna Hansen scored two points to round out Hampton’s scoring effort.

The Hawks return to the court Thursday when Cross County comes to town.