Hampton girls can't overcome big free throw deficit in tourney finals

HAMPTON – Most every time a whistle blew Tuesday afternoon, officials called the foul against the Hampton Hawks. In the Hampton Holiday Tournament finals, the Hawks were whistled for 22 fouls compared to just eight for the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons.
As a result, the Falcons outshot the Hawks 25-9 from the charity stripe. That discrepancy at the foul line, combined with a 41-30 edge on the glass and Hampton’s paltry 22.2% shooting performance, was enough for Wilcox-Hildreth to claim the tournament title with a 36-33 win.
The Falcons raced out to an early lead as Hampton came out firing blanks to start the game. The Hawks misfired on each of their first eight shot attempts, helping Wilcox-Hildreth stake a 6-0 lead with 4:43 to go in the first quarter thanks to a trio of Sarah Jensen buckets.
Hampton bounced back, as a pair of baskets from senior Zaya Stuart and a Kaylei Joseph free throw cut the deficit to 8-5 after eight minutes.
Junior Lillian Dose split a pair of free throws early in the second quarter to trim the Falcons’ lead to two. Wilcox-Hildreth notched a third-chance bucket on the next trip down the floor, but Hampton answered right back with a basket of its own.
The Falcons pushed the lead to 13-8 on Claire Ortgiesen’s 3-pointer with 4:45 to play until halftime, but Wilcox-Hildreth then turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions as Hampton cut the deficit to 13-12 after back-to-back buckets from Dose and Stuart.
Wilcox-Hildreth snapped its scoring drought thanks to a basket from Madison Bunger, who converted the ensuing and-one with 2:05 remaining in the period. The Falcons split a pair of free throws to push their lead to five, but Dose notched a putback layup with eight seconds left in the half as Hampton trailed 17-14 heading into the locker room.
Both sides started the second half ice-cold offensively, as the two teams combined to miss the first 11 shots from the floor during the quarter.
Dose finally snapped the cold spell with 2:53 to play in the period, as the junior buried one from downtown to cut Hampton’s deficit to 19-18. Jensen answered with a bucket on the other end, but Stuart landed a counterpunch on the Hawks’ next trip down the floor. The senior drained a triple, knotting the game at 21 apiece.
Ortgiesen broke the tie with a 3-pointer to put Wilcox-Hildreth back in front, but Nevaeah Lukassen answered with a layup on the other end for Hampton. However, the Hawks allowed a putback shot at the buzzer and the Falcons extended the lead to 26-23 heading into the final eight minutes.
Wilcox-Hildreth pushed their cushion to six points early in the fourth quarter, but Stuart responded and buried a critical trey to cut the deficit in half.
Hampton would not make another field goal for just over four minutes, but suspect free-throw shooting from Wilcox-Hildreth prevented the Falcons from pulling away down the stretch.
Trailing 36-30 in the waning seconds, Hampton’s Kylie Mersch buried one from downtown to cut the deficit in half and give the Hawks a last-ditch attempt to force overtime, but Wilcox-Hildreth inbounded the ball cleanly and dribbled the final seconds off the clock to salt away the three-point victory.
The Hawks shot a woeful 12-of-54 from the floor, including 4-of-15 from beyond the arc, but the Falcons didn’t fare much better. Wilcox-Hildreth shot 12-of-39 from the floor (2-of-7 from 3-point range) for a measly 30% shooting performance. The Falcons also didn’t turn in a particularly efficient night from the charity stripe, connecting at just a 40% clip, but they made up for it in sheer volume.
Wilcox-Hildreth made more free throws (10) than Hampton attempted (9) as the Falcons enjoyed a 22-8 edge in fouls called, only a few of which were desperation fouls in the last minute.
Jensen racked up 18 points for Wilcox-Hildreth to lead all scorers, as the junior connected on six field goals but shot just 6-for-16 from the foul line.
Stuart led Hampton with 14 points and buried five shots from the floor, including half of the Hawks’ four 3-pointers. The senior also connected on both of her free-throw attempts.
Dose added eight points on three made field goals – including one from downtown – while Mersch recorded six points. Lukassen added four and Joseph notched one point to round out the Hawks’ scoring efforts.