Hampton girls can't overcome big free throw deficit in tourney finals

Wilcox-Hildreth snapped its scoring drought thanks to a basket from Madison Bunger, who converted the ensuing and-one with 2:05 remaining in the period. The Falcons split a pair of free throws to push their lead to five, but Dose notched a putback layup with eight seconds left in the half as Hampton trailed 17-14 heading into the locker room.

Both sides started the second half ice-cold offensively, as the two teams combined to miss the first 11 shots from the floor during the quarter.

Dose finally snapped the cold spell with 2:53 to play in the period, as the junior buried one from downtown to cut Hampton’s deficit to 19-18. Jensen answered with a bucket on the other end, but Stuart landed a counterpunch on the Hawks’ next trip down the floor. The senior drained a triple, knotting the game at 21 apiece.

Ortgiesen broke the tie with a 3-pointer to put Wilcox-Hildreth back in front, but Nevaeah Lukassen answered with a layup on the other end for Hampton. However, the Hawks allowed a putback shot at the buzzer and the Falcons extended the lead to 26-23 heading into the final eight minutes.

Wilcox-Hildreth pushed their cushion to six points early in the fourth quarter, but Stuart responded and buried a critical trey to cut the deficit in half.