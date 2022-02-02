Hampton girls bury Palmer under 63-36 avalanche

PALMER – The Hampton Hawks took the court at Palmer on Tuesday night, where they pushed a 16-11 first-quarter lead to a 36-21 advantage at halftime. Hampton cruised from there, outscoring the Tigers in all four quarters as the Hawks rolled to a 63-36 win.

Zaya Stuart led Hampton’s offensive explosion with 16 points, while Lillian Dose joined her in double figures with 11. Nevaeh Lukassen scored nine points, Kaylei Joseph tallied eight and Raegan Hansen notched five, while Gavin Gilmore, Jenna Hansen and Kylie Mersch all added four.

Shae Kingery scored two points to round out the Hawks’ offensive attack.

Lukassen paced the Hawks’ effort on the glass, as the sophomore grabbed 12 rebounds – half of which were offensive boards. Stuart pulled down nine boards to finish one rebound shy of a double-double, while Dose notched five.

Mersch and Gilmore grabbed two rebounds apiece for Hampton.

Dose dished out a team-high six assists, while Mersch notched four. Lukassen led the Hawks with five steals, Mersch swiped four and Dose added three as Hampton finished with 16 steals for the game.

The Hawks improved to 6-10 on the season with the win.