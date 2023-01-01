Hampton girls bounce back to trounce Harvard 61-25

KENESAW – After coming up one-point short of making the finals of the Kenesaw Holiday Tournament on Thursday, the Hampton Hawks took the floor Friday and left no doubt as they steamrolled the Harvard Cardinals 61-25.

Hampton improved to 3-6 as four girls scored in double figures led by sophomore Raegan Hansen with 15. Senior Lillian Dose had an odd double-double with 13 points and 11 steals and also with a double-double was Gavin Gilmore with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

A third double-double was turned in by junior Nevaeh Lukassen with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Hampton led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter and Harvard still clung to hope at the half down 35-21.

The third quarter erased any Cardinal comeback hopes as the Hawks outscored them 14-0 and 26-4 in the second half.

No team or individual stats were available for the Harvard girls.

Hampton returns to action Thursday, January 5 when they host the High Plains Storm in CRC play.

Harvard 5 16 0 4-25

Hampton 14 21 14 12-61