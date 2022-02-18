Hampton girls battle, fall short of Osceola in subdistrict final by a point

OSCEOLA – Hampton trailed Osceola 20-9 halfway through the teams’ subdistrict finals clash Thursday night, but the Hawks never wavered. The visitors landed a counterpunch over the final 16 minutes, outscoring the Bulldogs 20-10 after halftime. In the end, however, Hampton came up a hair short as Osceola advanced to next week’s district finals with a 30-29 win.

Kaylei Joseph, who averaged five points a night during the regular season, exploded for a game-high 12 points against the Bulldogs. Zaya Stuart joined her in double figures with 11 points, but it wasn't quite enough to send the Hawks to the district finals.

Nevaeh Lukassen added four points and Lillian Dose tallied two to round out Hampton’s scoring.

Emma Recker paced Osceola with 10 points and Baili Kumpf added eight as the Bulldogs advanced to the district finals, where they’ll face Falls City Sacred Heart for a spot in the state tournament.

Stuart pulled down four rebounds to lead the Hampton effort on the glass, Shae Kingery grabbed three boards and Kylie Mersch, Dose and Lukassen added two apiece.

Dose and Stuart each swiped three steals to tie for the team high, while Mersch, Dose and Jenna Hansen all dished out two of the Hawks’ seven assists.

Hampton sees its season come to a close after a subdistrict finals appearance. The Hawks finish the year with a 9-12 record.